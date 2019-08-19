Morgan Stanley Analysts Give PPL (NYSE:PPL) a $30.00 Price Target

PPL (NYSE:PPL) has been given a $30.00 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 5,826,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. PPL has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,097,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,280,000 after buying an additional 1,242,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,518,000 after buying an additional 4,523,594 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,830,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,240,000 after buying an additional 647,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.