Morgan Stanley Analysts Give PPL (NYSE:PPL) a $30.00 Price Target

PPL (NYSE:PPL) has been given a $30.00 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.
PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.
Shares of PPL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 5,826,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. PPL has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88.
In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,097,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,280,000 after buying an additional 1,242,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,518,000 after buying an additional 4,523,594 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,830,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,240,000 after buying an additional 647,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
