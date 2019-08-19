Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) a $82.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.08. 114,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,624. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. ONE Gas has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $93.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

