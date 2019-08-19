Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) a $84.00 Price Target

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) has been assigned a $84.00 price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of D traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,347. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

