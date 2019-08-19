Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $131.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00709571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014820 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,929,824,453 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

