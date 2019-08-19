Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 8,498 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 5.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $91,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.94. 50,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.5511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

