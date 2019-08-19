Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,197 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after buying an additional 278,988 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,510. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

