Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Invests $10.40 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IDEX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after buying an additional 196,243 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 367,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,258,000 after purchasing an additional 130,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,210,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $13,417,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 866,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,845 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $164.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,560. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $14,390,433.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 258,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,821. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,352 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,461. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

