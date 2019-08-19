Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $24.57 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,554. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $54.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

