Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Fortis comprises 2.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Fortis worth $43,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 1,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.93. 15,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,964. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.344 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.