Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 19,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,257. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.