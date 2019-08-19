Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). Mongodb posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $155.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nomura set a $76.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mongodb from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Mongodb stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 0.14. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $5,391,255.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $18,939,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,088 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,249. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the first quarter valued at $82,626,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

