Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 112,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,960. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

