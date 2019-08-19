Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 418 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.28. 1,451,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average of $146.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

