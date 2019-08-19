Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,711,000 after acquiring an additional 864,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,400,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,395,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 394,731 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 495,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 293,431 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.96. 63,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.