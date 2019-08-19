Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $115.72. 5,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

