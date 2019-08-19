Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $143,538.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, LBank and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00267651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.01345842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00093659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

