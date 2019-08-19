Mizuho Reiterates $63.00 Price Target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Mizuho set a $63.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.88. 616,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,185. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $2,373,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.