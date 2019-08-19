Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Market Capitalization Tops $498,641.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $498,641.00 and $900.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00268148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.01333447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00093608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform . The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.