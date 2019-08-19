Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.42. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 6,400 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

