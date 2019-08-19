MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $1,305.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

