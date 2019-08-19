Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Metlife by 57.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,045,000 after buying an additional 1,330,398 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Metlife by 15,027.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 1,099,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Metlife by 135.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 875,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Metlife by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,344,000 after buying an additional 856,479 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter worth $29,431,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of MET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.63. 1,800,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

