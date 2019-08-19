MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.17 Million

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. MetaHash has a market cap of $17.90 million and $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, MetaHash has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00262610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.01332933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000424 BTC.

MetaHash Profile

MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org . MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

Buying and Selling MetaHash

MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.