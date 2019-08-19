Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Up 5.2%

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.46, 5,075 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 453,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MESA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

