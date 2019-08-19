Mero (MERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Mero has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Mero has a total market capitalization of $24,160.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mero Coin Profile

Mero is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 6,259,390 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,943 coins. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin . The official website for Mero is mero.network

Buying and Selling Mero

Mero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero using one of the exchanges listed above.

