Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stock Position Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.92% of Meredith worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the second quarter worth $511,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the second quarter worth $980,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 63.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 63.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Meredith in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.99.

NYSE:MDP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.61. 5,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Meredith’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

