Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23, 19,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 25,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

In related news, CEO Chester Billingsley sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $66,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

