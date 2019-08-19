Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,297 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $40,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

MLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.99.

Shares of MLNX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.25. 8,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.54 per share, with a total value of $2,210,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.