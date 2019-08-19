Megacoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $106,591.00 and $12.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00714138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014807 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,194,181 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

