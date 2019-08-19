Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,697 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.29. 250,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,219. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

