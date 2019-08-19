Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.14. 3,342,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,097,455 shares of company stock worth $321,872,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

