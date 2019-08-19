Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,002 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 19,648,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,553,000 after purchasing an additional 305,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Comcast by 67.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,466. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $199.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

