Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after buying an additional 430,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after buying an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after buying an additional 1,592,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after buying an additional 221,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,144,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $174.69. 326,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

