Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,715 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Bank of America by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.23. 1,325,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,056,972. The company has a market cap of $244.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

