Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 995 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,825,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,680,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,908,000 after purchasing an additional 407,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.35.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

