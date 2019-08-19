MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches Market Cap of $40,991.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 23% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,991.00 and $2,994.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 288,525,205 coins and its circulating supply is 288,524,768 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

