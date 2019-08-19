McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,483,000 after buying an additional 1,381,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,466,000 after buying an additional 307,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 86.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,003,000 after buying an additional 3,235,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,766,000 after buying an additional 696,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Barclays increased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $3,325,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,801. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

