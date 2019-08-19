McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 1.4% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after purchasing an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,851,000 after purchasing an additional 177,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in McKesson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,813,000 after purchasing an additional 214,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in McKesson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,071,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Shares of MCK traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.24. The company had a trading volume of 275,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,355. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $149.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $107,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,704 shares of company stock valued at $625,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.