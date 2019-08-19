McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,355. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

In related news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $107,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,704 shares of company stock valued at $625,131. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,813,000 after buying an additional 214,284 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.