McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Trease Kristina Van Sells 977 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Trease Kristina Van sold 977 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $63,563.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,399.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trease Kristina Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $251,061.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,904. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.