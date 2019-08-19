Maxim Group Reiterates “$13.00” Price Target for Tuanche (NYSE:TC)

Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on Tuanche (NYSE:TC) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:TC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45. Tuanche has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuanche stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Tuanche at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tuanche

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

