Maxim Group Analysts Give PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) a $3.00 Price Target

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) received a $3.00 price objective from research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 200.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Shares of PAVmed stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 30,000 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,254.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 206.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.