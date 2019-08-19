Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) Trading Up 17.6%

Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW) shares were up 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 352,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 39,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 million and a PE ratio of -7.31.

Mawson Resources Company Profile (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

