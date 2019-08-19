Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 616 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $69,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.