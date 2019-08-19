Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 258 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after acquiring an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,851,000 after acquiring an additional 177,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,813,000 after acquiring an additional 214,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,071,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,704 shares of company stock worth $625,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.81. 675,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,355. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

