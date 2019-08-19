Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 2.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 454.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.25. 14,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.41. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.