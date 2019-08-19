MarteXcoin Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $70,702.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006933 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000580 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00066042 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,577,836 coins. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

