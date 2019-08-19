Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 112.83 ($1.47).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 123 ($1.61) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Marston’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Marston’s stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.50). The company had a trading volume of 3,196,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The firm has a market cap of $759.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 125.70 ($1.64). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.46.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

