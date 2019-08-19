MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Purchases $358,490.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $358.49 per share, for a total transaction of $358,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MKTX stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,725. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 0.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.09 and a 12 month high of $373.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.12.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Several analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,375,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,504,000 after buying an additional 339,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,502,000 after buying an additional 45,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,228,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,290,000 after buying an additional 42,066 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,657,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,891,000 after buying an additional 107,796 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.