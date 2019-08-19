MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Purchases $358,490.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $358.49 per share, for a total transaction of $358,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MKTX stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,725. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 0.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.09 and a 12 month high of $373.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.12.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,375,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,504,000 after buying an additional 339,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,502,000 after buying an additional 45,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,228,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,290,000 after buying an additional 42,066 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,657,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,891,000 after buying an additional 107,796 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
