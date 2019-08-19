Mario Clemente Acquires 2,000 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) insider Mario Clemente bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,349. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,160,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $20,533,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 109.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,809,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 944,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 727,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 42.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 593,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

