Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Shares Down 5.2%

Mail Ru Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) dropped 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, approximately 355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Separately, HSBC raised Mail Ru Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Mail Ru Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mail Ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail Ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.